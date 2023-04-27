Michigan's Best Candy Store

What is your favorite kind of candy? Do you prefer decadent chocolate and caramels, or something a bit more sweet like taffy ribbons, and licorice? Regardless of where your sweet tooth leads you, there is one Michigan candy store that is known for serving the best candies! Being a "kid in a candy store" takes on a whole new meaning at this one-of-a-kind shop! The best candy store in the entire state features rows and rows of treats beyond your wildest dreams.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best candy store in Michigan is Doc Sweets' Candy Company located in Clawson. Taste of Home mentioned that Doc Sweets' Candy Company is known for taking a unique spin on their chocolate. Of all the things one can cover in chocolate, this candy shop has chosen bugs!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best candy store in all of Michigan:

"For the adventurous eaters among us, a trip to Doc Sweets’ may be just what the doctor ordered. There, among the traditional treats, you’ll find a creepy-crawly cast of chocolate-covered insects. Enjoy at your own risk!"

For more information regarding the best candy stores across the country visit tasteofhome.com.