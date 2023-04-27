Michigan's Best Candy Store

By Logan DeLoye

April 27, 2023

What is your favorite kind of candy? Do you prefer decadent chocolate and caramels, or something a bit more sweet like taffy ribbons, and licorice? Regardless of where your sweet tooth leads you, there is one Michigan candy store that is known for serving the best candies! Being a "kid in a candy store" takes on a whole new meaning at this one-of-a-kind shop! The best candy store in the entire state features rows and rows of treats beyond your wildest dreams.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best candy store in Michigan is Doc Sweets' Candy Company located in Clawson. Taste of Home mentioned that Doc Sweets' Candy Company is known for taking a unique spin on their chocolate. Of all the things one can cover in chocolate, this candy shop has chosen bugs!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best candy store in all of Michigan:

"For the adventurous eaters among us, a trip to Doc Sweets’ may be just what the doctor ordered. There, among the traditional treats, you’ll find a creepy-crawly cast of chocolate-covered insects. Enjoy at your own risk!"

For more information regarding the best candy stores across the country visit tasteofhome.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.