California Spot Named The Most Underrated Tourist Attraction In The State

By Logan DeLoye

April 26, 2023

Grand Opening Of MINILAND San Diego
Photo: Getty Images North America

There are many tourist attractions scattered throughout California. Some are extremely well-known and see a lot of foot traffic while others exist just off the beaten path. Despite its wonder, there is one tourist attraction in California that is very underrated.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the most underrated tourist attraction in all of California is Lego Land located in Carlsbad.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the most underrated tourist attraction in all of California:

"OK, we know California has a lot of cool stuff, from national parks to beaches to museums aplenty, but a lot of those are already highly regarded. One thing that seemingly flies under the radar just a few hours south of Disney is a theme park that still provides a happy experience. The first of its kind when it opened in 1999, the amusement park is geared toward young kids, as well as those who just love Legos. Rides, a water park and cool Lego creations are all found in the sleepy town of Carlsbad, which — bonus — is also less expensive than nearby San Diego."

For a continued list of the most underrated tourist attractions in each state visit farandwide.com

