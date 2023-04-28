Here's The Best Small-Town Restaurant In Washington

When you step away from the big city and visit small towns, you're bound to find some wonderful places to visit, including restaurants. Often cozier and with more relaxed vibes, these spots will offer a fascinating experience you won't get anywhere else. Future customers can look forward to simple decor, tight-knit gatherings, and of course, exceptional food.

For those curious about those under-the-radar eateries, LoveFood found every state's best small-town restaurant. The list ranges "from country pubs to riverside bistros – perfect for when you need to get away from it all."

According to writers, Blue Moose Cafe is the top pick for Washington state! Here's why it was chosen:

"For the best breakfast in Port Townsend, head to the charming Blue Moose Cafe, where you can get a 'Jennifer' breakfast wrap with bacon, avocado, black beans and more, or a fried egg dish with polenta and chipotle called 'Ode to Ina'. Customers say it’s well priced and the staff are so attentive that your mug will never be empty."