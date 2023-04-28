J. Cole, Jack Harlow & More To Perform At Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Weekend

“Hartbeat Weekend has always been an amazing celebration of comedy, culture, and music, so you know we had to bring out all the stops for this year’s return,” Kevin Hart said. “We’ve put together an amazing, action-packed weekend and I can’t wait to see it all unfold as Hartbeat takes over Resorts World."



Hart plans to turn up with Ludacris on Thursday night, July 6, at his official birthday party. For Friday and Saturday, the comedian will host two nights full of hysterical laughs at the Resorts World Theatre as the grand finale of his Reality Check Tour. Before the first show kicks off on July 7, Rock The Bells will host a pool party at Ayu Dayclub. Once the show's over, Hart will host the after-party at Zouk Nightclub where J. Cole, Jack Harlow and Ludacris will hit the stage.



For more information about Hartbeat Weekend and how to buy tickets, check out the official website now.