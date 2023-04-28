Jack Harlow Returns With Third Studio Album 'Jackman'
By Tony M. Centeno
April 28, 2023
Jack Harlow comes through with fresh collection of songs.
On Friday, April 28, the Generation Now artist delivered his new album Jackman. The 10-track album opens with his brutally honest track "Common Grounds" followed by other soulful tracks like "They Don't Love It" and "Ambitious." Harlow's latest project doesn't have any features but it does have production from DJ Dahi, Boi-1da, Rashad Thomas, Hollywood Cole and more. He first announced the project earlier this week by debuting the album's title and the cover art, which is a photo of the "First Class" rapper without a shirt.
Jack Harlow's third studio album serves as the follow-up to last year's Come Home The Kids Miss You. Following the success of his sophomore album, the Kentucky native was able to tour the country last year alongside the City Girls. He's also appeared on other projects with Rod Wave, Chris Brown, EST Gee and DJ Drama. In the months after his tour, some fans may have thought Harlow was taking a break from music to focus on his budding acting career, but clearly that's not the case.
Jackman arrives just weeks before Harlow is set to make his acting debut in Hulu's White Men Can't Jump remake. Harlow stars in the film along with Sinqua Walls as they portray the roles once played by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. Teyana Taylor, Vince Staples, Andrew Schultz and others also appear in the movie. The new White Men Can't Jump premieres on Hulu May 19.
In the meantime, listen to Jack Harlow's new album below.