Jack Harlow Returns With Third Studio Album 'Jackman'

Jack Harlow comes through with fresh collection of songs.



On Friday, April 28, the Generation Now artist delivered his new album Jackman. The 10-track album opens with his brutally honest track "Common Grounds" followed by other soulful tracks like "They Don't Love It" and "Ambitious." Harlow's latest project doesn't have any features but it does have production from DJ Dahi, Boi-1da, Rashad Thomas, Hollywood Cole and more. He first announced the project earlier this week by debuting the album's title and the cover art, which is a photo of the "First Class" rapper without a shirt.