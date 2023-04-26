Jack Harlow Shares Fresh Details About His Upcoming Album
By Tony M. Centeno
April 26, 2023
Jack Harlow has been busy building his acting career, but now the Kentucky rapper is ready to release new music.
On Wednesday, April 26, the 25-year-old artist revealed the cover art and title of his upcoming album Jackman via Generation Now and Atlantic Records. The artwork features a photo of Harlow, shot by Urban Wyatt, standing shirtless in an alleyway behind a house. Harlow doesn't provide any other details about the LP outside of the release date, which is scheduled for this Friday, April 28.
"Jackman. My new album. Out this Friday 4/28," Harlow wrote in his caption.
The album comes nearly a year after he dropped his sophomore LP Come Home The Kids Miss You. The 15-track project features collaborations with Drake, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams. It also features his hits "First Class," "Dua Lipa" and "Nail Tech." Harlow was able to take his second studio album on the road for a extensive tour featuring special guests City Girls.
In the months since he last dropped an album, Harlow has appeared on several other projects including Chris Brown's Breezy, Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind, EST Gee's I Never Felt Nun and, most recently, DJ Drama's I'm Really Like That LP. In between recording sessions, the "Churchill Downs" artist has been wrapping up production of his debut film White Men Can't Jump. Harlow will star alongside Sinqua Walls in the film, which is essentially a modern-day remake of the 1992 movie starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. The trailer recently dropped online ahead of the film's debut next month on Hulu.
Look out for Jack Harlow's new album on April 28.