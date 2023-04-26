Jack Harlow Shares Fresh Details About His Upcoming Album

Jack Harlow has been busy building his acting career, but now the Kentucky rapper is ready to release new music.



On Wednesday, April 26, the 25-year-old artist revealed the cover art and title of his upcoming album Jackman via Generation Now and Atlantic Records. The artwork features a photo of Harlow, shot by Urban Wyatt, standing shirtless in an alleyway behind a house. Harlow doesn't provide any other details about the LP outside of the release date, which is scheduled for this Friday, April 28.



"Jackman. My new album. Out this Friday 4/28," Harlow wrote in his caption.