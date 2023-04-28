Jim Irsay Teases Drafting Another QB After Richardson In Second Round

Richardson had the fastest rising stock of any quarterback prospect this offseason with many experts projecting him to have the best raw skills of any draft eligible player. The former four-star high school prospect threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 215 of 393 passing, as well as 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 rushing attempts in 2022, having previously appeared in just 10 games during his first two collegiate seasons.

Levis had been one the most polarizing prospects in the draft with many projecting him to be a top-10 pick and others expressing doubts regarding his transition to the NFL. One NFL team that reportedly considered Levis viewed the left toe injury that caused Levis to miss two games last season as "problematic," according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Another team reportedly believed the quarterback could have managed the injury, but thought a discussion about surgery would be necessary after the season. Levis has, however, claimed that his "toe has healed" and he would be ready for the 2023 NFL season.

Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 185 of 283 passing during his final collegiate season. The 23-year-old transferred to Kentucky in 2021 after graduating from Penn State, having only appeared in three games during his two non-redshirt seasons with the Nittany Lions.