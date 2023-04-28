Jim Irsay Teases Drafting Another QB After Richardson In Second Round
By Jason Hall
April 28, 2023
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay appeared to tease the possibility of following up the team's first round pick of quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall with quarterback Will Levis at No. 33. overall in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday (April 28).
Levis, who was long projected to be a top-10 prospect, specifically linked by many to the Colts at No. 4 overall, fell out of the first round after 31 teams passed on him Thursday (April 27) night. Irsay tweeted a reference to the San Francisco 49ers having Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Steve Young on their roster at the same time, albeit much later in Montana's career than Young's at the time, while speculating the possibility of using both of his first two picks on quarterbacks.
"Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now???… and go Montana - Young for Franchise??" Irsay wrote.
Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now???🏈🏈🏈… and go Montana - Young for Franchise??— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 28, 2023
Richardson had the fastest rising stock of any quarterback prospect this offseason with many experts projecting him to have the best raw skills of any draft eligible player. The former four-star high school prospect threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 215 of 393 passing, as well as 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 rushing attempts in 2022, having previously appeared in just 10 games during his first two collegiate seasons.
Levis had been one the most polarizing prospects in the draft with many projecting him to be a top-10 pick and others expressing doubts regarding his transition to the NFL. One NFL team that reportedly considered Levis viewed the left toe injury that caused Levis to miss two games last season as "problematic," according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
Another team reportedly believed the quarterback could have managed the injury, but thought a discussion about surgery would be necessary after the season. Levis has, however, claimed that his "toe has healed" and he would be ready for the 2023 NFL season.
Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 185 of 283 passing during his final collegiate season. The 23-year-old transferred to Kentucky in 2021 after graduating from Penn State, having only appeared in three games during his two non-redshirt seasons with the Nittany Lions.