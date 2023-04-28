Niall Horan Shares Emotional Handwritten Note About New Single 'Meltdown'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 28, 2023
Niall Horan is back with the second single from his highly anticipated album The Show! On Friday, April 28th, the former One Direction member shared his new song called "Meltdown." The upbeat yet emotional song will have you ready for warm summer evenings when the sun is barely setting near 8:00 PM. "When it all melts down, I'll be there/ When it all melts down, I'll be there/ I'm tellin' you now, tellin' you now," Horan sings for the catchy chorus.
The singer first announced the single on April 13th and shared that the song is "basically about feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright."
The Voice judge shared more words about the song's relatable meaning as it dropped on Friday. "It’s about those moments where it feels like the whole world is against you," he wrote on Instagram. "When I’ve felt like that myself, I know that all of you out there have felt that same way at some point too. I wanted to put this out there as a reminder that you’re never alone going through it."
The post also included a handwritten note about the track. Here's what it says:
"I know a lot of my fans and friends struggle with mental health issues. I've always made a point of writing to those people through my songs. I want to let them know that they're not alone and we can feel those feelings in our own way. With "Meltdown," I wanted the verse lyric to capture those frantic moments when you feel like so much is going wrong and there's no real rationale for what's happening. I really love how the tempo of the song and the groove intensifies that feeling of spiraling out of control and adds even more urgency to the panic and irrational thinking. In the chorus there is a major shift in the mood as there is some calm brought to the chaos. It gives the feeling of everything will be alright."
The Show drops on June 9th!