Niall Horan Shares Emotional Handwritten Note About New Single 'Meltdown'

Niall Horan is back with the second single from his highly anticipated album The Show! On Friday, April 28th, the former One Direction member shared his new song called "Meltdown." The upbeat yet emotional song will have you ready for warm summer evenings when the sun is barely setting near 8:00 PM. "When it all melts down, I'll be there/ When it all melts down, I'll be there/ I'm tellin' you now, tellin' you now," Horan sings for the catchy chorus.

The singer first announced the single on April 13th and shared that the song is "basically about feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright."