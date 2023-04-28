Tennessee Eatery Named The Best Small-Town Restaurant In The State
By Sarah Tate
April 28, 2023
Big cities hold a plethora of incredible restaurants, but sometimes the best dining establishments can be found in small towns hidden away from the crowds and long-wait times that come with a major metropolitan area.
Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for the most adorable small-town restaurants around the U.S., compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site, the best restaurants range from country pubs to riverside bistros that are "perfect for when you need to get away from it all."
So which Tennessee restaurant is the best small-town eatery in the state?
Cherokee Grill
Gatlinburg is a tourist haven, so there are plenty of restaurants waiting to show off with their tasty menus, including Cherokee Grill steakhouse. Cherokee Grill is located at 1002 Parkway in Gatlinburg.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"A mountain lodge with an open fire and a snug atmosphere, Gatlinburg's Cherokee Grill is the perfect place to refuel after exploring the Great Smoky Mountains. The Prosperity Steak, a 10oz sirloin served with Worcestershire butter, fresh bread and blue cheese grits or potatoes, is one of the most popular dishes here. Check out the brunches if you visit in the morning."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best small-town restaurants around the country.