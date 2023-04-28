Big cities hold a plethora of incredible restaurants, but sometimes the best dining establishments can be found in small towns hidden away from the crowds and long-wait times that come with a major metropolitan area.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for the most adorable small-town restaurants around the U.S., compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site, the best restaurants range from country pubs to riverside bistros that are "perfect for when you need to get away from it all."

So which Tennessee restaurant is the best small-town eatery in the state?

Cherokee Grill