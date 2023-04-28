Warning Issued Over Outlets In Hotels And Airbnbs

When you stay at a hotel or an Airbnb, you expect to be just as comfortable and safe as you would be in your own home, but unfortunately, that isn't always the case. There have been many reports recently of hidden cameras being found in USB chargers, clocks or elsewhere in the rooms. It's gotten to the point that some guests won't go to sleep until they've inspected every possible hiding spot for a camera. That's what one woman did recently when she stayed at an Airbnb for a 30th birthday party with her 14 friends, all of whom thought she was being paranoid and crazy. It turned out, she wasn't and one of her pals named Kennedy explained what happened on TikTok.

Kennedy said her friend had a feeling that there was a camera in the house. The rest of the women shut her down, telling her she was "just being dramatic," but that didn't stop the woman from shining her light in "every single shower head, all the picture frames, doorknobs, everywhere in the house." When she got to the bathroom, she found a small camera in an electrical outlet that faced the shower.

According to Kennedy, the outlet didn't work but looked perfectly normal, until you peeked into the hole where the bottom prong would go. In there, you could see a tiny camera.