Creepy Room Discovered Under Hotel Bed By Disturbed Guest

It used to be that the worst thing you might find in a hotel room was a dirty bed, but it turns out that far creepier encounters can occur while staying at a hotel or a motel, and one woman shared a video on TikTok of the freaky thing she found in hers.

In the clip, the woman, named Addison, explains that she was on the hotel bed when she noticed a cut in the floor. She and her grandmother then lifted the carpet along the cut and found wooden boards beneath it. They picked up the boards and under them was a spooky, dark, unfinished space. Making matters all the more disturbing - the building only has one story.