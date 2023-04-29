D'Andre Swift Traded To Super Bowl Contender: Report

The Detroit Lions have reportedly traded running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported during the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday (April 29).

"The #Lions are trading starting RB D'Andre Swift, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, sending him to the #Eagles in exchange for draft pick compensation. With David Montgomery and now first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs, Swift heads out," Rapoport tweeted.

The Lions were reported to be receiving calls from NFL teams regarding a trade for Swift after the team selected former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Swift, a Philadelphia native, is the fourth former Georgia player acquired by his hometown team this weekend, with the Eagles selecting defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall, edge rusher Nolan Smith at No. 30 and cornerback Kelee Ringo at No. 105 in the draft.