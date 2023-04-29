D'Andre Swift Traded To Super Bowl Contender: Report

By Jason Hall

April 29, 2023

NFL: JAN 01 Bears at Lions
Photo: Icon Sportswire

The Detroit Lions have reportedly traded running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported during the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday (April 29).

"The #Lions are trading starting RB D'Andre Swift, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, sending him to the #Eagles in exchange for draft pick compensation. With David Montgomery and now first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs, Swift heads out," Rapoport tweeted.

The Lions were reported to be receiving calls from NFL teams regarding a trade for Swift after the team selected former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Swift, a Philadelphia native, is the fourth former Georgia player acquired by his hometown team this weekend, with the Eagles selecting defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall, edge rusher Nolan Smith at No. 30 and cornerback Kelee Ringo at No. 105 in the draft.

Swift was selected by the Lions at No. 35 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career at Georgia, which included being a first-team All-SEC selection in 2019 and second-team All-SEC selection in 2018. The Philadelphia native has recorded 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns on 364 rushing attempts, as well as 156 receptions for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns.

