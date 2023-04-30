Daughter Of Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett Dead At 2

By Jason Hall

April 30, 2023

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Arrayah Barrett, the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, drowned in the family's swimming pool at their Tampa home Sunday (April 30) morning, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Police responded to a report of a child falling into a pool just prior to 9:30 a.m. The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead after livesaving measures taken a short time later. Authorities have launched an active investigation into the situation but Arrayah's death is believed to be accidental.

The Buccaneers shared a statement on their social media accounts Sunday in response to news of Arrayah's death.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the Buccaneers said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in October 2022. The 30-year-old signed a four-year contract extension worth $72 million ($36 million guaranteed) with the Buccaneers in March 2021, several weeks after winning Super Bowl LV, having previously won Super Bowl 50 as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Barrett was selected as a second-team All-Pro in and won the Deacon Jones Award in 2019, as well as being selected to the Pro Bowl twice (2019, 2021) after initially signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

