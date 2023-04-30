Daughter Of Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett Dead At 2

Arrayah Barrett, the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, drowned in the family's swimming pool at their Tampa home Sunday (April 30) morning, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Police responded to a report of a child falling into a pool just prior to 9:30 a.m. The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead after livesaving measures taken a short time later. Authorities have launched an active investigation into the situation but Arrayah's death is believed to be accidental.

The Buccaneers shared a statement on their social media accounts Sunday in response to news of Arrayah's death.