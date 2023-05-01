Aerosmith Officially Announce Farewell Tour: 'Peace Out'

Tickets are now available on Aerosmith.com. Interested individuals have the opportunity to purchase a variety of VIP packages including photos with the band, limited edition merchandise, and more! As part of the tour, Aerosmith will be taking the stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio, Tampa, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis, Missouri, Dallas, Texas, St. Paul, Minnesota, Salt Lake City, Utah, San Francisco, California, and more! The timeless band assured fans that this isn't goodbye... it's a "peace out."

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”