Doja Cat Makes Met Gala Debut Dressed As Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 2, 2023
Doja Cat made an unforgettable debut at the 2023 Met Gala. On Monday, May 1st, the rapper/singer walked her first Met Gala red carpet with a stunning look inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, perfect for the theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
The star's haute couture version of Karl's beloved cat— Jared Leto truly cosplayed as Choupette— was a feathered gown, custom-made by Oscar de la Renta. She gave the look a classic and wacky Doja twist by putting on some impressive face prosthetics to make her look like a cat. Doja shared that she came up with the idea "the second that they mentioned the theme," while talking to the Associated Press on the red carpet.
While chatting with La La Anthony for Vogue's live stream, Doja discussed how she was feeling about her first time at the Met Gala."It's really not bad," Doja said of fashion's biggest night. "Normally, it's kind of bad. I feel nice. I feel relaxed here. I don't know, maybe it's the beige. I feel very calm. It's very nice, organized."
Doja is no stranger to daring and unconventional looks on a red carpet. At the start of this year, she set Twitter aflame with several high-fashion looks during Paris Fashion Week including one that required covering herself in a whopping 30,000 red crystals. The makeup artist behind the look, Pat McGrath, revealed it took them 4 hours and 58 minutes to complete.
Of course, her Choupette Met Gala look went viral as well. Particularly, Doja meowing into mics and at journalists on the red carpet as well as vaping while waiting to be interviewed had the internet cracking up. Check out what fans are saying about Doja's iconic and creative look below!
Doja cat meowing is sending me😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0Poxw6S8Is— Joud🌸 (@joudalmd) May 1, 2023
HELP NOT DOJA CAT VAPING AT THE MET GALA pic.twitter.com/dBnj71hyff— mia ⭒ she/her (@belairbbe) May 1, 2023