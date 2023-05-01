Dua Lipa Stuns In Bridal Gown & 100-Carat Necklace At The 2023 Met Gala
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 1, 2023
Dua Lipa looked stunning as she made her way down the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. On Monday, May 1st, Dua graced "fashion's biggest night" and honored the subject of this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," by wearing a white and black tweed Chanel bridal ballgown. The gorgeous gown was first worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who wore it as she closed out the 1995-1996 Chanel runway show.
"[Karl's] legacy has made such an impact on fashion overall," Dua said of the late Lagerfeld, "and the history that he holds with everything that he's done from Chloé to Fendi to Chanel, Balmain. Everywhere where he has left his mark has been so remarkable and he's somebody that will never be forgotten."
Dua's jaw-dropping look didn't stop there. She also became the first star to wear Tiffany & Co's new Legendary diamond, which is over 100 carats and, according to Vogue, "pays homage to the shape of the iconic yellow Tiffany diamond via its near-identical cushion cut."
"This little thing," Dua joked while stopping to talk with Variety on the red carpet. "It's a Tiffany diamond that I feel very lucky that I get to wear tonight. It's very special, it hasn't been seen before, so I feel very lucky that I get to showcase it tonight here at the Met Gala."
Although this is just Dua Lipa's second time attending the Met Gala, she had an important role in this year's festivities as one of Anna Wintour's co-chairs along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer. Her last Met Gala appearance was 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion," where she sore an Atelier Versace ball gown.