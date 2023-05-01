Dua Lipa Stuns In Bridal Gown & 100-Carat Necklace At The 2023 Met Gala

Dua's jaw-dropping look didn't stop there. She also became the first star to wear Tiffany & Co's new Legendary diamond, which is over 100 carats and, according to Vogue, "pays homage to the shape of the iconic yellow Tiffany diamond via its near-identical cushion cut."

"This little thing," Dua joked while stopping to talk with Variety on the red carpet. "It's a Tiffany diamond that I feel very lucky that I get to wear tonight. It's very special, it hasn't been seen before, so I feel very lucky that I get to showcase it tonight here at the Met Gala."

Although this is just Dua Lipa's second time attending the Met Gala, she had an important role in this year's festivities as one of Anna Wintour's co-chairs along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer. Her last Met Gala appearance was 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion," where she sore an Atelier Versace ball gown.