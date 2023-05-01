"Everything that stands for something like this, I had to be apart of it and Fat Joe knew that," French Montana said. "That's why he gave me the call. i'm just happy that we're making a difference to better our people. We need prices up front so we can know what we're dealing with when we step in instead of going in and not being able to afford it. I feel like we gotta work forward not backwards."

"It's only right its only fair that when somebody coming to the hospital they know what they gotta spend," Rick Ross said.



The New York native hit the stage in Washington, D.C. following a busy week on Capital Hill. Fat Joe was in our nation's capital to meet with lawmakers regarding price transparency in all hospitals' billing practices. He represented Power to the Patients as he met with Vice President Kamala Harris and politicians like New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and Senator Mitt Romney.



Check out more scenes from Fat Joe's show and his trip to Capital Hill below.