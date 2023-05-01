Fat Joe, Rick Ross & More Support 'Power To The Patients' At Rare Concert

By Tony M. Centeno

May 1, 2023

Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross & Busta Rhymes
Photo: Getty Images

Fat Joe gathered a squad of his close friends to help him speak out about an important cause.

On Thursday, April 25, the Terror Squad leader brought French Montana, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star to Washington D.C. to perform songs from their iconic catalogs in support of Power to the Patients -- a non-profit organization that aims to ensure all hospitals publicly post the prices of all of their services, which is required by law. During the show, Joey Crack busted out hits like "What's Love?" while Rozay and French performed songs like "Stay Schemin'."

"Everything that stands for something like this, I had to be apart of it and Fat Joe knew that," French Montana said. "That's why he gave me the call. i'm just happy that we're making a difference to better our people. We need prices up front so we can know what we're dealing with when we step in instead of going in and not being able to afford it. I feel like we gotta work forward not backwards."

"It's only right its only fair that when somebody coming to the hospital they know what they gotta spend," Rick Ross said.

The New York native hit the stage in Washington, D.C. following a busy week on Capital Hill. Fat Joe was in our nation's capital to meet with lawmakers regarding price transparency in all hospitals' billing practices. He represented Power to the Patients as he met with Vice President Kamala Harris and politicians like New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and Senator Mitt Romney.

Check out more scenes from Fat Joe's show and his trip to Capital Hill below.

