How To Watch King Charles III's Coronation

Royal enthusiasts around the globe are gearing up for the coronation of King Charles III. On May 6th, the new monarch will officially be crowned as the British head of state alongside The Queen Consort Camila at Westminster Abbey in London. They will arrive in procession from Buckingham Palace in what's called "The King's Procession."

According to the royal website, the Coronation Service "will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

The Service also marks the first time people under the age of 70 will see the crowning of a new monarch. The last was the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II which took place on June 2nd, 1953. King Charles acceded to the throne upon her death in September 2022. Following the Service, the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camila will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession called "The Coronation Procession." There, they will be joined by Members of the Royal Family, which no longer includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, to appear on the balcony and conclude the ceremony.

Here's how you can watch the coronation live from the US:

The Coronation Service will begin at 6:00 AM EST (11:00 AM British Standard Time) and the following major networks will be offering coverage:

CBS/Paramount+

NBC

ABC/Good Morning America

Fox News

BBC

CNN

If you don't have cable, several streaming services and online news sites will also be live streaming the Service including: