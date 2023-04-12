Prince Harry Will Attend King Charles' Coronation Without Meghan Markle

Before confirming his attendance, Prince Harry reportedly had "a lot of questions about how the event will work" and sent over a list asking where he would sit and what security would be provided per Page Six. This will be Prince Harry's first time reuniting with the royal family since the release of his bombshell memoir Spare. Earlier this year, Prince Harry opened up about the possibility of attending the coronation during the press tour for the best-selling book. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he told ITV's Tom Bradby. "There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."