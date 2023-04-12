Prince Harry Will Attend King Charles' Coronation Without Meghan Markle
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 12, 2023
After months of speculation, Prince Harry has been confirmed to attend King Charles III's coronation next month. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6," a palace spokesperson confirmed to Page Six.
However, Meghan Markle will not be joining her husband in the traditional ceremony. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the spokesperson added. The reason for Markle's absence is actually related to a previous story we published in October 2022. When the palace announced the date for King Charles' coronation, fans believed it was a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan as May 6th also marks Archie's fourth birthday. A source told Page Six, "There was no way that Meghan was going to miss her son’s birthday.”
Before confirming his attendance, Prince Harry reportedly had "a lot of questions about how the event will work" and sent over a list asking where he would sit and what security would be provided per Page Six. This will be Prince Harry's first time reuniting with the royal family since the release of his bombshell memoir Spare. Earlier this year, Prince Harry opened up about the possibility of attending the coronation during the press tour for the best-selling book. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he told ITV's Tom Bradby. "There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."