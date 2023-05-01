Lukas Van Ness' Dad Raises Eyebrows For Butt-Slapping Son's Girlfriend

A video shared online shows the father of Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick Lukas Van Ness celebrating in a strange way.

Jason Van Ness is seen slapping his son's girlfriend, Frankie Kmet, twice on the butt after the Packers selected Lukas at No. 13 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft last Thursday (April 27). The strange interaction came seconds after Kmet gave her boyfriend an emotional kiss, then proceeded to hug his father in celebration.

Van Ness' family was also popular online for other reasons after his sisters, who were seated on the couch with him and Kmet, were mentioned by numerous Twitter users.