Lukas Van Ness' Dad Raises Eyebrows For Butt-Slapping Son's Girlfriend
By Jason Hall
May 1, 2023
A video shared online shows the father of Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick Lukas Van Ness celebrating in a strange way.
Jason Van Ness is seen slapping his son's girlfriend, Frankie Kmet, twice on the butt after the Packers selected Lukas at No. 13 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft last Thursday (April 27). The strange interaction came seconds after Kmet gave her boyfriend an emotional kiss, then proceeded to hug his father in celebration.
Van Ness' family was also popular online for other reasons after his sisters, who were seated on the couch with him and Kmet, were mentioned by numerous Twitter users.
@BarstoolBigCat Van Ness dad. Bust. pic.twitter.com/vsNCffI9Fa— Tyler (@IndyRazorback) April 28, 2023
Kmet, whose older brother Cole Kmet is a tight end for the NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears, shared an Instagram story wearing a Packers hat with the caption, "GO PACK GO," in celebration of her boyfriend being drafted.
Van Ness was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 and a freshman All-American in 2021, recording 70 tackles, 13.0 sacks and 19.0 tackles for loss during his collegiate career at Iowa. The Packers received the No. 13 overall pick as compensation in the blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, with the Jets moving back two spots to No. 15 overall.