Missouri Cities Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.

Two cities in Missouri were named among the most affordable places to call home in the United States.

Kiplinger.com analyzed the calculation of living expenses for 265 urban areas compiled by the Council for Community and Economic Research to come out with a list of the 25 cheapest places to live in America. The site used additional information from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, narrowing the requirements down to cities with at least 50,000 residents. While some Northern and Midwest cities find a spot on the list, most of the cheapest places to live are housed in the South.

These Missouri cities made the list:

No. 5: Joplin

No. 23: St. Louis

According to Kiplinger.com, Joplin has a cost of living 18% below the national average with a median household income and median home value being $55,045 and $149,500, respectively, as well as an unemployment rate of 2.6%. St. Louis's cost of living is 13.7% below the national average, with an unemployment rate of 3.0%, a median household income of $70,189 and median home value of $215,700.

These are the 10 cheapest cities to live in the U.S.:

Harlingen, Texas Kalamazoo, Michigan McAllen, Texas Decatur, Illinois Joplin, Missouri Topeka, Kansas Anniston, Alabama Conway, Arkansas Albany, Georgia Jackson, Mississippi

Check out the full list at Kiplinger.com to see the most affordable places to live around the country.