PHOTOS: Destructive Landslide Crumbles Near-Century-Old California Building

A historic California building currently hangs over the edge of a cliff in San Clementine after a landslide ravaged the region last weekend. According to SF Gate, the patio of Casa Romantica has partially crumbled. The property is temporarily closed and has been red-tagged to signify the area's lack of safety. Casa Romantica's executive director Amy Behrens explained that a re-opening date has not been set.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, patrons, volunteers and staff remain our top priority. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we will keep you updated on the status of re-opening and the rescheduling of events.”

SF Gate mentioned that the building was built in 1927 and sees over 40,000 visitors per year. The unique structure was not the only building to be closed as a result of the landslide. Four units located inside of the Reef Gate condominium complex next door were evacuated and red-tagged following the incident.