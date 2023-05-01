Video Shows Georgia Player Making Racist Remark NFL During Draft
By Jason Hall
May 1, 2023
A Georgia Bulldogs freshman defensive tackle used a racist remark in a video shared online during the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft last Thursday (April 27).
Jamaal Jarrett, who enrolled at UGA early in December 2022, mocked an Asian man who announced the Atlanta Falcons' pick at No. 8 overall, which he hoped was going to be used on former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
“Jalen Carter, come on you Asian. Ching chong,” Carter said in an Instagram story post.
The 'Asian Crime Report' Twitter account, which intends to raise "awareness of anti-Asian violence and racism," re-shared the video and called it "unacceptable and disgusting."
A Georgia Bulldogs football player made anti Asian comments on his Instagram Live when he saw an Asian man announcing a pick in the NFL Draft. His name is Jamaal Jarrett. This is unacceptable and disgusting.pic.twitter.com/BLMZ1zOisG— Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) April 29, 2023
"A Georgia Bulldogs football player made anti Asian comments on his Instagram Live when he saw an Asian man announcing a pick in the NFL Draft. His name is Jamaal Jarrett. This is unacceptable and disgusting," the account wrote.
The Falcons used the No. 8 pick to select former Texas running back Bijan Robinson, with Carter being selected by the Eagles -- who also drafted teammates Nolan Smith (No. 30) and Kelee Ringo (No. 105) and acquired former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift in a trade with the Detroit Lions -- at No. 9 overall.
Jarrett rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 18 defensive lineman, No. 5 player from the state of North Carolina and No. 175 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.