Video Shows Georgia Player Making Racist Remark NFL During Draft

A Georgia Bulldogs freshman defensive tackle used a racist remark in a video shared online during the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft last Thursday (April 27).

Jamaal Jarrett, who enrolled at UGA early in December 2022, mocked an Asian man who announced the Atlanta Falcons' pick at No. 8 overall, which he hoped was going to be used on former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

“Jalen Carter, come on you Asian. Ching chong,” Carter said in an Instagram story post.

The 'Asian Crime Report' Twitter account, which intends to raise "awareness of anti-Asian violence and racism," re-shared the video and called it "unacceptable and disgusting."