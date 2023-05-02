California Destination Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Places In The World'

If you are currently searching for the best place to spend a nice, long vacation with family and friends, look no further than the most beautiful locations across the globe! One California destination made the list.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most beautiful destination in all of California is Big Sur. Big Sur was also named as one of the most beautiful destinations in the world! Existing two hours South of San Jose, Travel & Leisure mentioned that this popular destination is known for its abundant nature and stunning coastline. Other destinations named among the most beautiful in the world include the Li River in China, Crater Lake in Oregon, Lake Como in Italy, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Wadi Rum Reserve in Jordan, and more.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful destination in all of California:

"Even considering California's 840 miles of monumental coastline, it's hard to rival the beauty of Big Sur. Thick redwood forest, foggy canyons, and rocky cliffs tumbling into the Pacific define this area (the name refers to both the town and the coastal region), made all the more famous for its freewheeling NorCal vibes and Old Hollywood history."

For a continued list of the most beautiful places in the world visit travelandleisure.com.