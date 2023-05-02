Florida Restaurant Named The Best Roadside Diner In The State

Roadside diners have a very special place in American history. Known as the go-to place for late-night hangouts or reliable pit stops for decades, they have become nostalgic restaurants for no-frills grub. From greasy hamburgers and fresh fries to tall milkshakes and brunch specials, there's no shortage of satisfying meals at these establishments.

That's why LoveFood released a list of every state's most charming roadside diner, "from highway restaurants with unique and colorful decor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves."

According to the website, Big Pink is Florida's best roadside diner! Here's why it was chosen:

"Miami’s South Beach is retro heaven and this colorful diner fits in perfectly. Open late, it's a favorite for customers seeking breakfast or sustanence after a night out clubbing. As well as the bubblegum exterior, pink VW Beetles parked outside, and the pink booths inside, customers love the classic menu dishes like French toast, milkshakes, and the Big Pink TV dinner – a selection of daily specials served on a stainless steel tray."