Former Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Botched Surgery

Free agent offensive lineman Taylor Lewan revealed that he's filed a lawsuit against "the people and entities" involved in his 2020 surgical procedure to fix his torn ACL in his right knee.

Lewan, 31, who was released by the Titans earlier this offseason, said the alleged botched surgery negatively affected his career after he was limited to 13 games in 2021 and just two games in 2022, claiming his knee never fully healed.

“I’m in an unfortunate circumstance where I have had to file a lawsuit against the people and entities that are involved with my surgery from October of 2020,” Lewan said during the latest episode of his Barstool Sports podcast Bussin' With The Boys. “Since 2020, this has been — it’s sucked. It’s been tough.”