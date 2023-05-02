Former Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Botched Surgery
By Jason Hall
May 2, 2023
Free agent offensive lineman Taylor Lewan revealed that he's filed a lawsuit against "the people and entities" involved in his 2020 surgical procedure to fix his torn ACL in his right knee.
Lewan, 31, who was released by the Titans earlier this offseason, said the alleged botched surgery negatively affected his career after he was limited to 13 games in 2021 and just two games in 2022, claiming his knee never fully healed.
“I’m in an unfortunate circumstance where I have had to file a lawsuit against the people and entities that are involved with my surgery from October of 2020,” Lewan said during the latest episode of his Barstool Sports podcast Bussin' With The Boys. “Since 2020, this has been — it’s sucked. It’s been tough.”
There have been a lot of questions regarding the future of my career in the NFL.— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) May 2, 2023
Although this doesn’t answer every question, I believe it’s important for you all to know what’s transpired since my ACL Surgery in October of 2020 pic.twitter.com/nVtFNAKjcG
Lewan said he could't provide specific details about the lawsuit, but would do so once the information becomes public.
“When I can I will definitely share more, when I am able to,” Lewan added. “We all know how lawyers work.”
The Titans informed Lewan of his release on February 22. The former first-round pick had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract prior to being released.
Tennessee reportedly saved $14.841 million in cap space as part of the lineman's release, ESPN reported at the time. Lewan was selected by the Titans at No. 11 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and made 100 starts in 105 appearances during nine seasons with the franchise and was selected to the Pro Bowl during three consecutive seasons between 2016 and 2018.