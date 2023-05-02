Joel Embiid Wins 2022-23 NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was named as the 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Tuesday (May 2) night.

Embiid, 29, who finished second during the past two seasons, was voted as the league's best player ahead of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, both of whom combined to account for the past four consecutive MVP awards.

Embiid averaged a career best 33.1 points, as well as 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks during the 2022-23 season. The Cameroon native is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 blocks during the postseason, but was forced to miss Game 1 of the Sixers' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics on Monday (May 1) due to a a sprained LCL in his right knee during Game 3 of the Sixers' eventual first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.