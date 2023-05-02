Joel Embiid Wins 2022-23 NBA MVP

By Jason Hall

May 2, 2023

2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Photo: NBAE

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was named as the 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Tuesday (May 2) night.

Embiid, 29, who finished second during the past two seasons, was voted as the league's best player ahead of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, both of whom combined to account for the past four consecutive MVP awards.

Embiid averaged a career best 33.1 points, as well as 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks during the 2022-23 season. The Cameroon native is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 blocks during the postseason, but was forced to miss Game 1 of the Sixers' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics on Monday (May 1) due to a a sprained LCL in his right knee during Game 3 of the Sixers' eventual first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid participated in the Sixers' shootaround and worked out afterward on Monday and "there is optimism" that he could play in Game 2 on Wednesday (May 3), but Philadelphia is "preparing to be without him tonight in Game 1 with that sprained knee," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi said Monday afternoon.

"We shall see," Embiid said when asked by TNT Sports' Ernie Johnson if he'd be active for Game 2 on Wednesday (May 3) during his acceptance speech Tuesday night.

