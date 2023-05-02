Jonas Brothers Announce 'Five Albums. One Night' Tour: See The Dates

It's official — the Jonas Brothers are going on tour!

On Tuesday (May 2), the trio announced on social media they are hitting the road for the "Five Albums. One Night. The Tour," a show they have teased last month with a set of secret shows across the country following the same concept of playing hits from throughout their career all in one place.

The JoBros will kick off their 35-dates tour in August with a pair of shows in the Bronx before wrapping everything up in Miami in October. The Bronx shows will also fulfill a lifelong dream for the brothers as they perform at Yankee Stadium.