Jonas Brothers Announce 'Five Albums. One Night' Tour: See The Dates

By Sarah Tate

May 2, 2023

It's official — the Jonas Brothers are going on tour!

On Tuesday (May 2), the trio announced on social media they are hitting the road for the "Five Albums. One Night. The Tour," a show they have teased last month with a set of secret shows across the country following the same concept of playing hits from throughout their career all in one place.

The JoBros will kick off their 35-dates tour in August with a pair of shows in the Bronx before wrapping everything up in Miami in October. The Bronx shows will also fulfill a lifelong dream for the brothers as they perform at Yankee Stadium.

These are all the dates currently announced:

  • August 12: Bronx, NY
  • August 13: Bronx, NY
  • August 15: Boston, MA
  • August 17: Uncaseville, CT
  • August 19: Toronto, ON
  • August 22: Indianapolis, IN
  • August 24: Detroit, MI
  • August 25: Chicago, IL
  • August 27: St. Louis, MO
  • August 30: Arlington, VA
  • September 1: Saint Paul, MN
  • September 3: Austin, Texas
  • September 6: Phoenix, AZ
  • September 8: Las Vegas, NV
  • September 9: Los Angeles, CA
  • September 11: Sacramento, CA
  • September 14: Denver, CO
  • September 16: Omaha, NE
  • September 18: Cleveland, OH
  • September 21: Philadelphia, PA
  • September 22: Baltimore, MD
  • September 23: Washington, DC
  • September 25: Pittsburgh, PA
  • September 26: Lexington, KY
  • September 28: Raleigh, NC
  • September 30: Charlotte, NC
  • October 1: Atlanta, GA
  • October 3: Tulsa, OK
  • October 5: San Antonio, TX
  • October 7: Houston, TX
  • October 9: Nashville, TN
  • October 10: Columbia, SC
  • October 12: Tampa, FL
  • October 13: Orlando, FL
  • October 14: Miami, FL
Jonas Brothers
