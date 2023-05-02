Jonas Brothers Announce 'Five Albums. One Night' Tour: See The Dates
By Sarah Tate
May 2, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
It's official — the Jonas Brothers are going on tour!
On Tuesday (May 2), the trio announced on social media they are hitting the road for the "Five Albums. One Night. The Tour," a show they have teased last month with a set of secret shows across the country following the same concept of playing hits from throughout their career all in one place.
The JoBros will kick off their 35-dates tour in August with a pair of shows in the Bronx before wrapping everything up in Miami in October. The Bronx shows will also fulfill a lifelong dream for the brothers as they perform at Yankee Stadium.
These are all the dates currently announced:
- August 12: Bronx, NY
- August 13: Bronx, NY
- August 15: Boston, MA
- August 17: Uncaseville, CT
- August 19: Toronto, ON
- August 22: Indianapolis, IN
- August 24: Detroit, MI
- August 25: Chicago, IL
- August 27: St. Louis, MO
- August 30: Arlington, VA
- September 1: Saint Paul, MN
- September 3: Austin, Texas
- September 6: Phoenix, AZ
- September 8: Las Vegas, NV
- September 9: Los Angeles, CA
- September 11: Sacramento, CA
- September 14: Denver, CO
- September 16: Omaha, NE
- September 18: Cleveland, OH
- September 21: Philadelphia, PA
- September 22: Baltimore, MD
- September 23: Washington, DC
- September 25: Pittsburgh, PA
- September 26: Lexington, KY
- September 28: Raleigh, NC
- September 30: Charlotte, NC
- October 1: Atlanta, GA
- October 3: Tulsa, OK
- October 5: San Antonio, TX
- October 7: Houston, TX
- October 9: Nashville, TN
- October 10: Columbia, SC
- October 12: Tampa, FL
- October 13: Orlando, FL
- October 14: Miami, FL