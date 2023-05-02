Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In The Entire State

It's called soul food for a reason. Nothing cures the stress buried within your soul quite like a hearty plate of soul food! Soul food plates are popularly compromised of fried chicken, beans, collard greens, sweet potatoes, and sometimes mac and cheese. While many restaurants throughout the state serve these special dishes, only one place is known for serving them best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order soul food in all of Michigan is at Detroit Soul located in... you guessed it, Detroit! LoveFood recommended that first-time customers try their amazing mac 'n' cheese.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order soul food in the entire state:

"Family-run carry-out spot Detroit Soul was founded in 2015 by brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel Van Buren. Although it's known for serving comfort food with a healthy twist, there's no compromising on flavor. The mac 'n' cheese is popular with customers, while the pork chops, catfish, and fried chicken are also worth checking out. All meals come with two sides and a large cornbread muffin."

