Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Few foods are more popular in the United States than a classic hamburger. This dish is served at restaurants across the country, each with their own unique spin on the simple American delicacy. Wether you prefer to sit down and enjoy your burger all dressed up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sauce, and a side of fries, or order a plain burger to go, there is one Michigan restaurant that serves the best burger around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best burger in all of Michigan can be found at Basement Burger Bar located in Detroit. Mashed recommended that first-time customers try the All-American Burger.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Michigan:

"While Basement Burger Bar has only been around for about a decade, it didn't take long before this restaurant started winning awards for having the best burger in Detroit. This restaurant makes it extremely easy to build your own hamburger but instead of doing the customization yourself, just go with the All-American Burger. You can't go wrong with this burger that has American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Outside of Detroit, Basement Burger Bar has locations in two other cities in Michigan: Farmington and Canton."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit mashed.com.