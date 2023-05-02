Summer is nearly here, the school year is wrapping up, and vacations are soon underway, so what better time than now to plan your next road trip? Driving for hours on end, navigating unfamiliar roads, chatting with passengers and jamming out to music can cause you to work up an appetite, and no road trip is complete without a stop at a diner. It's hard to beat a cheeseburger charred on a griddle or an old fashioned breakfast scramble cooked in grease from that morning's bacon.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state, including one retro restaurant in Ohio.

According to the site, the most charming roadside diner in the Buckeye State is none other than the Buckeye Express Diner itself. Housed inside an old rail car, this Richland County offers classic diner fare like burgers, patty melts, BLTs and more in a fun and unique setting. Buckeye Express Diner is located at 810 OH-97 in Bellville.

Here's what Love Food had to say:

"The Buckeye Express is a firm favorite for home-cooked classics and hearty burgers. The family-owned diner is housed in a vintage steam engine diner car, towed from Virginia in 2008, and people love the novelty of it. The interior is equally interesting, with Ohio State Buckeyes football memorabilia covering the walls. There's also a cute outdoor space with a handful of tables and kids' play area."

Check out the full report at LoveFood to see the most charming roadside diners in the country.