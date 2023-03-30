When life gets too hectic, a vacation could be just the thing to bring a bit of relaxation. If you don't have time for a full trip, there are plenty of places nearby that would be the ideal place for a weekend getaway to recharge.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best weekend getaway in each state, from the sparkling waters along the Gulf of Mexico and a fresh seafood haven in a small Alaska town to midwestern hot springs and California vineyards.

So which spot in Ohio was named the best weekend getaway in the state?

Cincinnati

Rather than escape to nature, spend your weekend exploring one of the biggest cities in Ohio. Take in a Reds game, expand your mind at one of the countless museums, or sample tasty cuisine at any of the incredible restaurants around the city.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"A visit to this city along the Ohio River, which encompasses parts of both Ohio and Kentucky as suburbs, offers everything from Reds baseball and the Cincinnati Museum Center to the Cincinnati Zoo to the Newport Aquarium to keep both kids and adults busy. The 21c Museum Hotel offers a free public art museum along with art in every room or the AC Hotel Cincinnati close to the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, experiencing a Renaissance, make for unique hotel stays."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see learn more about the best weekend getaways around the country.