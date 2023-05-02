The Most Underrated Small Town To Visit In Colorado

Small towns are quickly becoming vacation alternatives to huge metro cities like New York, Seattle, and Miami. Fewer crowds, relaxing vibes, and unique experiences you won't find in the big city are a big draw to some of these under-the-radar destinations. Though, there are some locations that deserve their flowers.

That's why LoveExploring revealed the most underrated small town in every state. The website states, "In every state, there are overlooked places, from chilled-out spots with an Old West spirit to chic villages packed with galleries and boutiques. Here, we've chosen our favourite underrated towns that you should put on your must-visit list."

According to writers, Colorado's most underrated town is Paonia! Here's why it was chosen:

"Paonia is one of the Centennial State's best-kept secrets. You'll enjoy a bounty of local produce here: the town sits in a region rich in cideries, wineries and farms offering tours and tastings. One of the best is Azura Cellars, a winery that doubles as an art gallery. Back in town, the colourful Creative District features mural-splashed galleries, artists' studios and boutiques, plus a historic cinema."

For the continued list of every state's most underrated town, visit loveexploring.com.