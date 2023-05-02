The Most Underrated Small Town To Visit In Washington

Small towns are quickly becoming vacation alternatives to huge metro cities like New York, Seattle, and Miami. Fewer crowds, relaxing vibes, and unique experiences you won't find in the big city are a big draw to some of these under-the-radar destinations. Though, there are some locations that deserve their flowers.

That's why LoveExploring revealed the most underrated small town in every state. The website states, "In every state, there are overlooked places, from chilled-out spots with an Old West spirit to chic villages packed with galleries and boutiques. Here, we've chosen our favourite underrated towns that you should put on your must-visit list."

According to writers, Washington state's most underrated town is La Conner! Here's why it was chosen:

"La Conner has become something of an artists' hot spot, not surprising given the cinematic views and sheer amount of natural beauty on offer here. The waterside town is picture-perfect and the wider county is known for its kaleidoscopic tulip fields, celebrated by the annual Tulip Festival. Big names like painter Guy Anderson once called La Conner home and you can get to grips with the local arts scene at the Museum of Northwest Art."

For the continued list of every state's most underrated town, visit loveexploring.com.