Another Home Goods Store Is Closing All Locations In Arizona

Another popular home goods store announced it was closing all of its locations in Arizona.

Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all of its U.S. locations after nearly 50 years of business, the company announced earlier this week. Going out of business sales have started at stores across the country. Right now, customers can save up to 30% off the lowest ticketed price on items including bedding, furniture, lamps, seasonal decorations, kitchenware, crafts, luggage, beauty products, pet supplies and toys.

"Tuesday morning has been rewarding bargain hunters with name brand deals Since 1974," Tuesday Morning said in a news release. "This sale offers customers the opportunity to save even more with the new price reductions storewide including recognized name brands. Shoppers are encouraged to shop soon before its too late. Take advantage of the new price reductions and bid farewell to this iconic retailer."

The last day to use gift cards will be May 13. It remains unclear when the last day of business is.

Seven of 199 stores are scheduled to close soon in Arizona, including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Sedona and Prescott. Check out the full list of stores closing.

The news of Tuesday Morning's store closures comes about a week after Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close all of its locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.