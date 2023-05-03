Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The Entire State

Breakfast is known around the world as the most important meal of the day for a reason! Each new day is a miracle, so why not start it with a hearty, yummy, breakfast sandwich piled high with the essentials? We're talking eggs, bacon, sausage, and if you prefer, tomato, avocado, spinach and any other topping that your heart desires. While many restaurants serve delicious breakfast staples, there is only one known for serving the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best breakfast sandwich in all of Michigan can be found at Babo located in Detroit. LoveFood recommended ordering the Breakfast Smash among other tasty menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"A buttery, rich creation, the Breakfast Smash layers scrambled eggs, Cheddar, smoked bacon, and garlic aioli between two thick slices of buttered, toasted challah. The enormous plate is finished with a helping of home fries. Unsurprisingly, small, gourmet diner Babo is known for huge serving sizes, as well as its great service."

For a continued list of the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit lovefood.com.