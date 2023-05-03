You may have read up on the best lake in Ohio, but do you know where you can find the best lake town in the Buckeye State?

Far & Wide searched around the U.S. looking at the vast number of lakes surrounded by small towns dotting the expanse of the country, compiling a list of the best lake town in each state. According to the site:

"With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world. And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

So which Ohio destination was named the best lake town in the entire state?

Put-in-Bay

This village is the definition of a small town, with a population of around 150 people, according to the 2021 information from the U.S. Census Bureau. Nestled on Lake Erie, there is plenty of space to enjoy some time on the water either boating, fishing, kayaking, or simply spending time in the sun. Plus, there are activities to do off the water, from a trip to a winery to exploring the nearby state park. Here's what the site had to say:

"There are plenty of ways to visit the shores of Lake Erie, but perhaps the best is to stay on an island within the large lake. Take a ferry to Put-in-Bay, a small island off of Port Clinton to get away from everything. Besides the lake, you can see Oak Point State Park or visit the island's wineries."

