There is no shortage of fun things to do around Ohio, from electric city nightlife to established museums and venues, but plenty of interesting and intriguing attractions continue to open every year and make the state even more exciting.

LoveExploring looked at the attractions that have opened (or will open soon) around the U.S. recently, compiling a list of the best new spot to open in each state. According to the site, the newest exciting attractions including everything from nature trails to amusement parks to museums.

So what is Ohio's best new attraction?

The Boardwalk at Cedar Point

Take a step back into the past with a trip to the Boardwalk at Cedar Point, with the retro vibe of a stroll down the boardwalk amplified with a modern flare. Here's what LoveExploring had to say:

"You'll feel like you're on an old-school seaside holiday with Cedar Point's brand new boardwalk. The area is intended to evoke the vacations of yesteryear, with its giant wheel and dodgems — but it's got plenty of modern trappings too. Little ones will love the family-friendly Wild Mouse roller coaster and the whole clan can get dinner at the Grand Pavilion."

