Previously Homeless California Woman Wins $5 Million Lottery Prize

By Logan DeLoye

May 3, 2023

Daily Life In Canada
Photo: NurPhoto

One lucky California woman is the state's newest millionaire after winning a huge lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket on Wednesday. According to KRON4, Lucia Forseth was getting an oil change at a Walmart in Pittsburg and decided to go into the gas station and purchase a lottery ticket. The winner told California Lottery officials that she only purchased one ticket, and that she closed her eyes and picked it at random.

“I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!” Forseth, now a millionaire, was homeless just six years ago. She explained that she never thought that "someone like me" would ever win such a large lottery prize.

“You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me." KTLA mentioned that Forseth is getting an associate degree this year, in addition to getting married. She plans to purchase a home with the money that she won from the lottery ticket, and invest the remaining money.

