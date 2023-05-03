California Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

Breakfast is known around the world as the most important meal of the day for a reason! Each new day is a miracle, so why not start it with a hearty, yummy, breakfast sandwich piled high with the essentials? We're talking eggs, bacon, sausage, and if you prefer, tomato, avocado, spinach and any other topping that your heart desires. While many restaurants serve delicious breakfast staples, there is only one known for serving the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best breakfast sandwich in all of California can be found at Devil's Teeth Baking Company located in San Francisco. LoveFood recommended ordering the Special Breakfast Sandwich.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"The Special Breakfast Sandwich at Devil's Teeth Baking Company is truly a thing of beauty. A flaky buttermilk biscuit encases softly scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, and lemon and garlic aioli, and you can also add sausage. Thanks to its complementary flavors and satisfying size, it has legions of fans. The spot, known for its comforting, freshly baked goods, has two locations in San Francisco."

For a continued list of the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit lovefood.com.