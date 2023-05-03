Enrolling in or transferring colleges can be a long, tedious process, but choosing the best college doesn't have to be. There are a handful of colleges that exist throughout Michigan, but only one is raked as the very best!

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best college in Michigan is the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. This school also ranked as the 25th best college in the entire country. It costs $57,273 in out-of-state tuition to attend the university, and 32,282 undergraduates were enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the best college in Michigan:

"The university boasts of Ann Arbor, only 45 minutes from Detroit, as one of the best college towns in the U.S. Freshmen are guaranteed housing but not required to live on campus. Students can join one of the school’s more than 1,500 student organizations or 62 Greek chapters. Athletics play a central role at Michigan, including the football team’s fierce rivalry with Ohio State. Michigan also offers highly ranked graduate programs, including the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, College of Engineering, Law School and Medical School, in addition to the well-regarded School of Dentistry and Taubman College for Architecture and Urban Planning. The University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers is ranked among the top hospitals in the country."

For a continued list of the best colleges in Michigan visit usnews.com.