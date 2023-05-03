You may have read up on the best lake in Wisconsin, but do you know where you can find the best lake town in the Badger State?

Far & Wide searched around the U.S. looking at the vast number of lakes surrounded by small towns dotting the expanse of the country, compiling a list of the best lake town in each state. According to the site:

"With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world. And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

So which Wisconsin destination was named the best lake town in the entire state?

Port Washington

There are not shortage of lakes in Wisconsin, but with a population around 11,000, Port Washington along Lake Michigan is the best lake town in the state. Here's what the site had to say:

"Port Washington stands out from Wisconsin's many, many lake towns for its unique opportunity to shipwreck dive in Lake Michigan. This alone makes it worth a visit — if you're not scared of diving in cold water or seeing shipwrecks. The town also has a pretty beach and plenty of water activities besides diving."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to read more about the best lake towns in the country.