Big cities hold a plethora of incredible restaurants, but sometimes the best dining establishments can be found in small towns hidden away from the crowds and long-wait times that come with a major metropolitan area.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for the most adorable small-town restaurants around the U.S., compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site, the best restaurants range from country pubs to riverside bistros that are "perfect for when you need to get away from it all."

So which Wisconsin restaurant is the best small-town eatery in the state?

Good Thyme Restaurant

Like the name suggests, you'll definitely have a good time at this northern Wisconsin eatery that is housed in a blink-and-you'll-miss it locale of a bright yellow home. This unassuming restaurant serves up delicious dishes you simply have to try, such as the duck wontons, double smash cheese burger, Scottish whitefish, St. Louis-style ribs and much more.

Good Thyme Restaurant is located at 77180 State Highway 13 in Washburn.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Near the beautiful town of Bayfield on Lake Superior is Good Thyme Restaurant, which could easily be mistaken for just a big (and very beautiful) yellow house. Customers call it a gem, saying they love the Cajun shrimp alfredo and the 14oz rib-eye — and, of course, the desserts, such as the chocolate mousse with salted caramel pearls and whipped cream."

