Milwaukee Bucks Make Surprising Decision On Mike Budenholzer's Future

The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer, the team announced on Thursday (May 4), following a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Budenholzer had previously led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021 and was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2019 during his first year with the franchise, having previously won the award during his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks in 2015.

Milwaukee finished the 2022-23 regular season with the best record in the NBA, but were upset by the eighth-seed Miami Heat in five games during the first-round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last month.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst in a statement on behalf of the team shared on the Bucks' official website. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.

“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

Budenholzer went 271-120 during five seasons with the Bucks, which included finishing first in the Central Division standings each year. The 53-year-old had previously gone 213-197 during five seasons as the Hawks' head coach from 2013-18.