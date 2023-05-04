Giants, Dexter Lawrence Reach Agreement On Massive Extension: Report

The New York Giants have reportedly reached an agreement on a $90 million extension with All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (May 4).

"Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL," Schefter tweeted.

Lawrence, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was entering the final year of his rookie contract, coming off a 2022 campaign in which he recorded a career best 68 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 28 QB hits and two forced fumbles.