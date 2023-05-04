Giants, Dexter Lawrence Reach Agreement On Massive Extension: Report
By Jason Hall
May 4, 2023
The New York Giants have reportedly reached an agreement on a $90 million extension with All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (May 4).
"Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL," Schefter tweeted.
Lawrence, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was entering the final year of his rookie contract, coming off a 2022 campaign in which he recorded a career best 68 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 28 QB hits and two forced fumbles.
Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PHhRdZv1k2— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023
Last Sunday (April 30), Giants general manager Joe Schoen confirmed that the team was in talks with Lawrence on a new deal, which paused due to the 2023 NFL Draft.
"His representation had a lot of prospects in the draft, and we were focused on the draft in our meetings. Next week, things will calm down a little bit, and we'll circle back up with everybody," Schoen said via SI.com.
Schoen gave a similar answer when discussing running back Saquon Barkley's contract situation on Thursday (May 4).
General Manager of the @Giants Joe Schoen wakes up with GMFB to walk through their new rookies, comparing their offseason to the Jets, and Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/irik7qAKiC— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 4, 2023
"We talked with his representatives last week," Schoen said during an appearance on Good Morning Football. "We had initial talks on where we might be in terms of numbers or trying to get something done, what the appetite is to get a deal done and we said, 'hey, we'll step back, let the draft take place and then we'll circle back up.' At some point over the next couple of days we'll circle back up, we'll have some conversations in terms of where we are, where they may be and see if we can get something done."