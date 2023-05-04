Update On Saquon Barkley's Future With Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said the team recently spoke to running back Saquon Barkley about his contract situation and paused negotiations for the NFL Draft, but will continue talks moving forward with the intention of having him back.

"We talked with his representatives last week," Schoen said during an appearance on Good Morning Football. "We had initial talks on where we might be in terms of numbers or trying to get something done, what the appetite is to get a deal done and we said, 'hey, we'll step back, let the draft take place and then we'll circle back up.' At some point over the next couple of days we'll circle back up, we'll have some conversations in terms of where we are, where they may be and see if we can get something done.

"Saquon's a very good football player. He was a captain last year, he's a good locker room guy. I love him, we want him to be here, but you've got to have a deal where both parties are happy with where you end up and that's what we're going to try to work for and see if we can get something we can both agree on."