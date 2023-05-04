Here's The Best Lake Town In Colorado

Lake towns are as American as pie. The prime destination for family trips, picnics, barbecues, and other fun activities, they're the perfect place to unwind. That's not including the many restaurants, nearby parks, tourist attractions, and other selling points of said town.

If you're craving a lakeside vacation, Far & Wide rounded up the top lake town in every state. The website states, "With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world. And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

According to the website, Colorado's best lake town is Grand Lake! Ranking at No. 15 on the list, over 400 people call this place home. Here's why it was chosen:

"Grand Lake may be tiny, but it is the gateway to two things that definitely aren't: Rocky Mountain National Park and Shadow Mountain Lake. Ironically, Grand Lake isn't very large, but that doesn't take away from its beauty. This is one lake town that is more popular in the winter than in the summer. For one, you'll have great skiing, but you can also enjoy the frozen lake by participating in hockey, ice skating and ice fishing."