Here's The Best Lake Town In Washington

Lake towns are as American as pie. The prime destination for family trips, picnics, barbecues, and other fun activities, they're the perfect place to unwind. That's not including the many restaurants, nearby parks, tourist attractions, and other selling points of said town.

If you're craving a lakeside vacation, Far & Wide rounded up the top lake town in every state. The website states, "With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world. And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

According to the website, Washington state's best lake town is Chelan! Ranking at No. 10 on the list, over 4,400 people call this place home. Here's why it was chosen:

"Visitors are drawn to Chelan for many reasons. One of them is Lake Chelan, Washington's largest lake, which is also a gateway into North Cascades National Park. Fishing is particularly popular, with plenty of lake and rainbow trout to keep you busy. But hiking and boating also bring people in as well as the several vineyards surrounding the town that offer another way to relax."