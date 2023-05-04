Ohio McDonald's Named Among The 'World's Most Beautiful'

Most McDonald's restaurants tend to look the same, the iconic golden arches standing tall outside a typically one-level restaurant covered in the chain's famous red and yellow color scheme. However, not all McDonald's are created equally. In fact, there are several that have such a unique visage that a stop at one of the restaurants is a trip in and of itself.

LoveFood compiled a list of the most beautiful McDonald's restaurants in the world, and it turns out you don't have to travel too far to visit one of the locales because it is right here in Ohio. According to the site, these special locations have "stunning architecture and decor" are are "far removed from your standard fast food joint."

The Buckeye State McDonald's considered among the most beautiful in the world can be found in a grand multi-store building in Independence that looks like it once could have been a bank or courthouse. This restaurant can be found at 6201 Brecksville Road.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Housed in a super-fancy building, the Independence branch of McDonald's boasts white pillars and huge windows. Inside, diners can expect gold chandeliers and a beautiful striking stair case. For obvious reasons, the two-story building is known locally as the 'McMansion.'"

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the world's most beautiful McDonald's restaurants.