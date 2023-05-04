Wisconsin McDonald's Named Among The 'World's Most Beautiful'

Most McDonald's restaurants tend to look the same, the iconic golden arches standing tall outside a typically one-level restaurant covered in the chain's famous red and yellow color scheme. However, not all McDonald's are created equally. In fact, there are several that have such a unique visage that a stop at one of the restaurants is a trip in and of itself.

LoveFood compiled a list of the most beautiful McDonald's restaurants in the world, and it turns out you don't have to travel too far to visit one of the locales because it is right here in Wisconsin. According to the site, these special locations have "stunning architecture and decor" are are "far removed from your standard fast food joint."

The Badger State McDonald's considered among the most beautiful in the world can be found in Wisconsin Dells, fittingly housed inside a gorgeous log cabin complete with woodsy touches. This restaurant can be found at 2325 Wisconsin Dells Parkway.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This log cabin restaurant blends into the local area nicely, and looks particularly pretty in the snow. As well as the charming outside, the inside is a little bit different too. You can admire/gawp at unique touches such as a wood-carved bear and a wall-mounted moose head while waiting for your Big Mac and fries."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the world's most beautiful McDonald's restaurants.